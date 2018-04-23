Featured
New Hamburg gas station robbed at knife-point: police
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 8:26AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a robbery at a gas station in Wilmot Township.
Police say at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Sunday they were called to the Petro Canada on Waterloo Street in New Hamburg.
According to police, two male suspects showed a knife and demanded cash from the register.
They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a vehicle that police describe as a darker coloured minivan.
A description of the suspects has not been provided.
Anyone with any information is being asked to phone police.