Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a robbery at a gas station in Wilmot Township.

Police say at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Sunday they were called to the Petro Canada on Waterloo Street in New Hamburg.

According to police, two male suspects showed a knife and demanded cash from the register.

They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a vehicle that police describe as a darker coloured minivan.

A description of the suspects has not been provided.

Anyone with any information is being asked to phone police.