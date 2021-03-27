GUELPH -- Those running a new initiative in the Royal City are looking to keep participants active, safe, and having fun.

The Guelph Games were started by Mike Jean, the Chief Marketing Officer, as a way to get people up and active during the challenging times of the pandemic.

“I think throughout the last weeks and months we need a reason to get up, get out, and get moving,” he said. “So if we did anything that gave a person that wasn’t going to get up, get out, and get moving today that excuse, then we’ve done a good job.”

The games were initially designed as an international masters multi-sport event for amateur athletes and were set to launch last year, but were postponed due to the pandemic.

The event was then scaled back and designed for people of all ages and skill levels.

An app guides participants through different activities for the event taking place over the weekend.

There are four different activity stations spread out at different parks around Guelph. There’s also an at home option for people who want to participate from the comfort of their own backyard.

In place of medals, gift cards for a variety of small businesses are given out to encourage people to continue to support local.

“I’ve been working from home since March 16 of last year, and you try to get out, but sometimes a little competition and a little incentive is just what we need,” said participant Shelley Homberg.

The gloomy Saturday weather also didn’t stop people from participating, like Susan Rice who saw it as a good mother-daughter day.

“The best part is that I can get some fresh air and go in the park,” said participant Euan McRoberts.

Those who missed the first day of the event are still able to sign up for free and get moving on Sunday.