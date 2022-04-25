New fund aims to support Kitchener-Waterloo charities as fundraising approaches shift

An example of items the Essentials Fund could be used to purchase. (File photo/CTV Kitchener) An example of items the Essentials Fund could be used to purchase. (File photo/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver