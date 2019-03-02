

CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo, local municipalities and Waterloo Regional Police have created a new emergency notification system.

Residents who sign up for Alert Waterloo Region, or AlertWR, will receive important safety messages during local large-scale emergencies.

That includes flooding, severe weather or significant power outages.

Notifications will be sent by phone, text or email.

Users can choose to be notified about a specific location such as their home, work or child’s school.

Anyone can sign up for the service at www.AlertWR.ca.