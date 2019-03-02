Featured
New emergency notification system launches
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 2:03PM EST
The Region of Waterloo, local municipalities and Waterloo Regional Police have created a new emergency notification system.
Residents who sign up for Alert Waterloo Region, or AlertWR, will receive important safety messages during local large-scale emergencies.
That includes flooding, severe weather or significant power outages.
Notifications will be sent by phone, text or email.
Users can choose to be notified about a specific location such as their home, work or child’s school.
Anyone can sign up for the service at www.AlertWR.ca.