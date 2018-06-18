

CTV Kitchener





A section of New Dundee Road in southwest Kitchener will be closed until late July for roadwork.

The closure, which began Monday, affects the section of New Dundee between Pinnacle and Robert Ferrie drives.

It is scheduled to last until the evening of July 27.

The recommended detour for drivers to get around the closure is by using Dickie Settlement, Rosieville and Fischer-Hallman Roads.