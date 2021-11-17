New Dundee Public School closed due to power outage

KITCHENER -

A power outage has shut down classes for at least the day at New Dundee Public School.

The public school board for Waterloo Region announced the closure Wednesday morning.

Students are being asked to check their Google Classrooms and Brightspace VLE to take part in the remote learning day.

Staff will be at the school to hand out Chromebooks for those who do not have a device.

New Dundee Public School's website will have updates for students and families on whether school will be back in-person Thursday or not.