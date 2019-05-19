

CTV Kitchener





With some wild weather expected to hit the region, New Dundee is postponing their fireworks display for Sunday evening.

The website for the town’s fireworks display says all activities planned have been cancelled due to high winds.

Those activities included a barbecue with food trucks, rides, live bands, and fireworks to finish.

Over 3,000 people were expected to attend.

Organizers say all of today’s activities will be moved to Monday. A new schedule is expected to be released on their website.