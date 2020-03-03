New driver caught going nearly 80 km/h over speed limit
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 6:16AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, March 3, 2020 8:48AM EST
On Tuesday, police say they stopped a novice driver that was travelling 129 km/h in the posted 50 km/h zone.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have charged one person for driving almost 80 km/h more than the posted speed limit.
On Tuesday, the WRPS Traffic Unit tweeted that officers stopped a driver on University Avenue near Marsland Drive in Waterloo.
Police say the novice driver was travelling 129 km/h in the posted 50 km/h zone.
The driver is facing a total of six charges, including stunt driving.