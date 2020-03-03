KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have charged one person for driving almost 80 km/h more than the posted speed limit.

On Tuesday, the WRPS Traffic Unit tweeted that officers stopped a driver on University Avenue near Marsland Drive in Waterloo.

@WRPS_Traffic charged a novice driver for travelling 129km/hr in a 50 zone on University Av near Marsland Dr, Waterloo. 6 other charges were laid including stunt driving. #RoadSafety #slowdown @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/PDRuUwperk — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) March 3, 2020

Police say the novice driver was travelling 129 km/h in the posted 50 km/h zone.

The driver is facing a total of six charges, including stunt driving.