New designs unveiled for five Guelph playgrounds
The City of Guelph has announced the winning designs for five Guelph playgrounds scheduled to be upgraded next year.
Back in May, two designs for each park were shared with the community so residents could vote for their favourite. Those results are now in.
Construction is set to begin in spring 2023, with the new playgrounds open to the public in the fall of 2023.
Here’s a look at the plans:
Goldie Park
63 Memorial Crescent
Goldie Park playground design. (City of Guelph)
The new playground at Goldie features four slides, climbers, balance logs with rope, and accessible swings for infants and youth.
Gosling Gardens Park
75 Gosling Gardens
Gosling Gardens Park playground design. (City of Guelph)
The new playground at Gosling Gardens features four slides, spinners, climbers, game panels, musical chimes and drums, and accessible swings for infants and youth
Herb Markle Park
175 Cardigan Street
Herb Markle Park playground design. (City of Guelph)
The new playground at Herb Markle features three slides, a rock climbing wall, teeter-totter, monkey bars, crawl through tunnel, climbers and accessible swings for infants and youth.
Howden Crescent Park
35 Howden Street
Howden Crescent Park playground design. (City of Guelph)
The new playground at Howden features a large, twisted slide, a roller conveyor-style slide (similar to the one at Riverside Park), spinner, junior slides, rock climbing wall, game panels and accessible swings for infants and youth.
Sunny Acres Park
45 Edinburgh Road North
Sunny Acres Park playground design. (City of Guelph)
The new playground at Sunny Acres features two slides on the main structure and a roller conveyor-style slide (similar to the one at Riverside Park), monkey bars, climbers, play panels and accessible swings for infants and youth.
