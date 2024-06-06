New cricket ground to open in Kitchener as sport grows rapidly

The City of Kitchener is opening a new cricket ground at Kiwanis Park to help meet the demand for the growing sport.

Cricket is the fastest growing sport in Canada with nearly 40,000 players and over five million cricket fans, according to a 2022 Canadian survey.

“As Canada’s fastest growing community, and as an increasingly diverse community, Kitchener is committed to prioritizing its support for a more diverse sporting community as well and have engaged with local sports groups to understand and support their needs, today and in the future,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a news release.

New ground

A new outdoor cricket ground will open on June 7 at Kiwanis Park in Kitchener. It will be a full-size cricket pitch and Kitchener’s fourth cricket ground, including ones at RBJ Schlegel Park, Resurrection Park and Laurentian Park.

“It was a much needed addition to help with demand,” said Bob Cheyne, the City of Kitchener’s director of sport.

Cheyne said the Southern Ontario Cricket Association (SOCA) started with around eight teams in 2018. They’ve now grown to about 42 teams.

The Kiwanis Park cricket ground will be found alongside the disc sport fields. The city said this will maximize the effective use of city sports fields. Ultimate Frisbee will continue to be played on the disc sport fields on weeknights.

The City of Cambridge and the City of Waterloo also have two cricket grounds each.

In the summer of 2026 the City of Kitchener plans to add an indoor cricket batting cage at the soon-to-come indoor recreation complex. This is meant to support the growth of the sport and increase access to training facilities year-round.