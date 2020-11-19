Advertisement
New COVID-19 case confirmed at UW campus
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:38PM EST
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Officials at the University of Waterloo have confirmed a new COVID-19 case on its campus.
UW said the case was confirmed on Thursday. The person is in self-isolation and public health officials will reach out to any close contacts.
The university hasn't said if the case was in a student or staff member.
There have been nine COVID-19 cases at the Waterloo campus to date.