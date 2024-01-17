New chair of Waterloo Regional Police Services Board named

KITCHENER
    There has been a shuffling of the top positions on the board that oversees the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

    Ian McLean, the president and CEO of the Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, has been named board chair.

    Karen Redman, the former head of the police board and current Region of Waterloo chair, will move to vice chair.

    McLean and Redman were the only two board members who put their names forward for the roles during a Wednesday meeting.

    Redman had been police services board chair since January 2019.

    The polices services board is comprised of three members of regional council, three provincially-appointed members, and one member from the community at large who is chosen by regional council.

