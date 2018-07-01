

CTV Kitchener





34 people received their Canadian citizenships on the country’s 151st birthday.

The citizenship ceremony took place at the Woodside Historic Site on the morning of July 1.

They took their oath of citizenship, some after years of patience.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since I came here in 2013, so you can imagine I’m so happy and proud of myself,” said Rima Aldajani, who became a citizen with her family.

Her plan for the rest of the day was to celebrate by taking part in the festivities going on around the city.