KITCHENER -- Thirty-four new Canadians were sworn in at a citizenship ceremony at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday night.

The new citizens were also invited to sing the national anthem at centre ice and then watch the Kitchener Rangers face off against the Saginaw Spirit.

Federal Minister of Immigration Marco E.L. Mendicino, Kitchener South-Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara and the Kitchener Rangers welcomed the new citizens.

This was the first Rangers game of 2020.

The team came away with a 4-2 win after coming off a split of games in a home-and-home with the Erie Otters to end 2019.