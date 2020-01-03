KITCHENER -- Thirty-four new Canadians will be sworn in at a citizenship ceremony at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday night.

The new citizens will be invited to sing the national anthem at centre ice and then watch the Kitchener Rangers face off against the Saginaw Spirit.

Federal Minister of Immigration Marco E.L. Mendicino, Kitchener South-Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara and the Kitchener Rangers will welcome the new citizens.

This is the first Rangers game of 2020.

The team is hoping to add to the win column after coming off a split of games in a home-and-home with the Erie Otters to end 2019.