KITCHENER -- Navigating pregnancy and parenting is an exciting time, but it can also come with anxiety.

A virtual program is bringing parents in Waterloo Region together to share their experiences and support one another.

According to a recent study by Best Start, four out of five moms will experience some level of the postpartum blues, while one in five will experience something even more serious: postpartum mood disorder.

Our Place, a staple in the region for more than 20 years, is now providing online support for expecting and new moms and their families.

"What you would envision your typical type of pregnancy and delivery is compounded now by the fact that we are in a global pandemic," explained executive Director Jennifer Jordan.

Stork Secrets is one of their programs that's designed to help moms. It's a free peer support program facilitated by other mothers.

"The peers themselves have experienced perinatal mood disorder, so they're coming from their own experiences," Jordan explained.

"They're there really to facilitate discussion, to provide information."

Nyssa Hardie is a participant in the program. She said it took her a few months to feel like herself after she gave birth to her daughter.

"Having a sounding board and some support for that was really what I was looking for," she said.

Since the pandemic began, Our Place has seen a significant increase in the number of pregnant women and new moms who have reached out.

That's prompted them to seek more funding so they can keep providing support.

The program is available to women at any point in their pregnancy or early in their parenting journey, with the hopes of providing a safe space.