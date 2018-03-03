

The Canadian Press





Nestle Canada says a multi-million-dollar expansion at its London ice cream plant will create dozens of full-time jobs.

The company, which produces Haagen-Dazs, Parlour and Drumstick ice cream, says it's spending 51.5-million dollars on the nine-thousand-square-foot addition.

The expansion will see 12 new jobs added and 45 seasonal part-time jobs transition to full-time positions.