Nestle expanding ice cream operations, announces new jobs
Nestle's ice cream plant in London, Ontario. (Mar. 3, 2018)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 12:50PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 3, 2018 1:41PM EST
Nestle Canada says a multi-million-dollar expansion at its London ice cream plant will create dozens of full-time jobs.
The company, which produces Haagen-Dazs, Parlour and Drumstick ice cream, says it's spending 51.5-million dollars on the nine-thousand-square-foot addition.
The expansion will see 12 new jobs added and 45 seasonal part-time jobs transition to full-time positions.