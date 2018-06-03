

Grand River Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit gave back to its community Sunday afternoon.

The free event, hosted at the Victoria Park Pavilion, featured children’s singer Erick Traplin, activities like mini-golf and bubble-blowing, free food and prizes.

Dozens of families attended.

Patricia Blancher, the interim director of the children’s and childbirth programs, said the community aspect was very important.

“It was just this great idea to bring everyone together in one fun event to meet all the children again,” she said.

Blancher said the event was also an exciting time for staff to see their patients healthy and having fun.

The NICU cares for around 700 babies each year.