Neighbours say Cambridge structure fire could have been avoided

CAMBRIDGE -

No injuries have been reported from a blaze that consumed a building in a residential neighbourhood in Cambridge on Sunday, but some people who live in the area say the fire could have been avoided – and lay the blame on city hall.

Cambridge Deputy Fire Chief Brad Churchill said 25 firefighters from five stations responded to the Oxford Street blaze, which broke out early Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m.

By the time fire crews arrived, it was too late to the save the building.

"Our crews were unable to enter, we were pushed back and had to take a defensive strategy," Churchill explained.

The Ontario Fire Marshall was on scene Monday morning to determine how the fire started and make sure there was no one who didn't make it out.

Officials confirmed Monday afternoon no one was found in the wreckage of the building.

Neighbours, who spoke to CTV News Kitchener on-camera, but asked not to be named, said they're not surprised by what happened.

"I knew that place was going to end up going up in flames,” one resident said. “It was just a matter of when not if.”

For most of the last 50 years, the Oxford Street property had been a garage and storage shed, but that changed last spring when a new owner took control and the building, neighbours said. With the change in ownership, the property started to see frequent visitors of people using it as shelter from the cold.

Despite their persistent complaints about safety issues and calls for action, neighbours claim nothing was done.

"We call the police, we call the City Hall, we call the bylaw they never do anything," said another resident.

CTV News Kitchener reached out to the City of Cambridge for an interview, but the city said it cannot comment because of the Ontario Fire Marshall's investigation. The city also declined comment on any previous complaints about the property.

According to neighbours, if there was any action from the city to address safety concerns, it wasn’t enough. Some said they feared a fire at the property could be deadly.

"It wasn’t safe as far as we were concerned and it wasn’t good living conditions either," another neighbour said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, there will be a major cleanup effort to get rid of debris.

