KITCHENER -- Guelph police are looking for two people they say were trying to steal packages from porches before neighbours intervened.

Officers were called to the area of Woolwich and Verney Streets around 1:30 p.m. on Monday after residents reportedly saw the pair taking off shipping labels from packages and putting the boxes in their backpacks.

A neighbour yelled at the suspects, who then dropped the packages on a front yard and ran away, according to officials.

The first suspect is described as a white malewho stood around 5'7, 180 pounds, and was wearing bulky clothing and a Canada face mask. The second suspect is described as a white female whitewho was wearing a bright pink backpack and a face mask.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.