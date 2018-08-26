

CTV Kitchener





While the number of gawkers has decreased, residents of the Kitchener neighbourhood where a house exploded last week aren’t used to the new normal just yet.

Heavy equipment is still cleaning debris and evidence from the address on Sprucedale Crescent where a home once stood on Sunday.

Residents are now coming together to begin to put the pieces back together.

A neighbourhood barbecue is on the calendar, “just to get everyone out, see how everybody’s feeling,” said Scott Stemerdink, who lives on the street.

Brock Greenhalgh also lives on Sprucedale Crescent.

He has begun a fundraising page to raise money for benches to be installed on the street.

“It’s going to develop community, and hopefully people will come and sit and talk and heal,” Greenhalgh said.

Things won’t be the same overnight, but the small steps taken are important ones in the process.