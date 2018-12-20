

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge neighbourhood was victim to a spate of Christmas mischiefs on Wednesday night.

One homeowner on Birkinshaw Road captured footage of someone stabbing a hole in the front of their inflatable snowman.

Frosty slumped forward as he slowly deflated.

“It was sad to see that the kids are out there ruining it for other people, and then there was like 30 per cent of me that kind of found it humorous when Frosty kind of keeled over,” said Landon Metcalf.

He says that he and his wife were able to stitch the hole back together.

256 stitches later, Frosty is standing tall once again.

Other neighbours reportedly had their decorations defaced as well.

Sergiy Rozhdstvsiyy says that the head was cut off of his reindeer, as well as the nose and ears.

“I’m going to put a camera around my house because I don’t have a choice, it’s better to protect my family, my garden, everything,” he says.

Both were able to fix their displays, but say it’s disappointing that someone would ruin them in the first place.

Regional police were contacted about the mischief spree.