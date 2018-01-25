

A neighbor of Hunter Brown is speaking out after his killer launched an appeal of his conviction.

Hunter Brown was brutally stabbed to death on Dec. 15, 2007 while delivering Christmas cards to his neighbours on Glenwood Drive in Kitchener.

Trevor Lapierre was convicted of second-degree murder in the case in January 2010.

Brown's next door neighbour Mary Englemann describes him as one of the kindest people she's ever known.

“Probably a phone call would have done, but nope he had to hand-deliver his Christmas cards,” she said.

Englemann was one of the first on scene after the stabbing and describesthe injuries as so extreme she couldn't recognize her friend of nearly 30 years.

“The blows to his head were so traumatic and so forceful that I did not know who was lying on the ground. Even though I was over top of him and I was trying to do CPR I didn’t know who it was,” she said.

Lapierre pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to Brown's death in 2010, admitting to stabbing him 45 times.

He was sentence to life in prison with no ability for parole until 2024.

In an application filed last month, Lapierre’s lawyer asked for the admission of “fresh evidence … on the issue of whether Lapierre is not criminally responsible due to mental disorder.”

Eleven doctors examined Lapierre during the trial and while they found that Lapierre was angry and troubled, they did not find evidence of a major mental illness suggesting he could be found not criminally responsible for Brown’s death.

No date has been set for a hearing on whether Lapierre’s appeal should move ahead.

