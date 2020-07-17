KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say complaints about illegal drug trafficking have led to the arrests of two people from Kitchener.

Residents called police multiple times to report an alleged drug trafficking operation in their neighbourhood.

Police say that as a result of that investigation, they arrested a 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman.

Neither has been identified.

They also seized 7,210 grams, or 16 pounds, of suspected dried cannabis.

The street value of the drugs is approximately $25,000.

Police also found $4,000 worth of edibles, as well as hash and cannabis resin.

Both the man and woman have court dates set for later this summer.