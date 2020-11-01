KITCHENER -- Brantford police are investigating a report of a needle discovered in Halloween candy that was collected while trick-or-treating.

They say the needle was found inserted into a piece of candy that was acquired in the Brier Park area on Saturday night.

Police are reminding parents and caregivers to check candy that was collected while trick-or-treating before it’s eaten and to throw away anything that looks suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.