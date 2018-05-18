Featured
Needle drop boxes set up in Brantford
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 7:09AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 18, 2018 7:30AM EDT
A number of needle drop boxes have been placed around Brantford in an effort to reduce the risk of discarded needles.
The one-year pilot project was approved by Brantford city council in December of 2017 as part of a local plan to address the opioid crisis.
A city spokeswoman says the program is an effort to reduce the number of needles found in public places.
The local health unit is also working on a plan to train and equip a volunteer needle discovery and disposal team to patrol high priority areas and properly dispose of discarded needles.