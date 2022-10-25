Nearly full slate of new faces for WCDSB trustees, some results still suspended

Tracey Weiler, the lone Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustee who ran for another term in the 2022 municipal election has been re-elected.

Of the nine positions available, eight will be held by new elects.

Kitchener/Wilmot will be represented by Tracey Weiler, Kathy Doherty-Masters, Wendy Ashby and Renée Kraft.

Waterloo/Wellesley/Woolwich will be represented by Linda Cuff and Sally Fuentes. After all the polls were counted, Fuentes bested Conrad Stanley by just 60 votes.

The election of the three positions available in the Cambridge/North Dumfries has been temporarily suspended.

The City of Cambridge declared an emergency under the Municipal Election Act after two of six candidates for Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee were left off the ballot.

The decision voids any ballots cast for Catholic trustees in Cambridge as of Monday Oct. 24 and allows the clerk to suspend the election until arrangements can be made for a new vote at a later date.