Nearly $9K in drugs seized, two arrested in Brantford

Brantford police have arrested two people and seized what’s believed to be nearly $9,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth.

Officers reportedly saw a vehicle parked in a convenience store at Colborne Street and Park Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. on Fridaywith licence plates that had been reported stolen.

Police say they confirmedwho the driver and passenger of the vehicle were and arrested them as they were coming out of the store.

According to officials, Brantford police seized around 23.68 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $6,390, roughly 5,98 grams of suspected cocaine valued at $650, and around 7.26 grams of crystal meth valued at $1,900, and a quantity of cash.

An accused man was in violation of valid probation orders and driving suspensions, according to police.

A 34-year-old man from Thorold and a 29-year-old woman from Niagara Falls have both been charged with eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of stolen property.

The man was also charged three counts of breaching probation and three counts of driving while suspended.