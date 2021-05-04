KITCHENER -- The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors said there were 843 residential homes sold in the area last month.

Home sales in April 2021 increased by 263.4 per cent over April 2020.

“Even if we do not take into account April 2020, when Ontario was in the early days of its state of emergency, it was still an exceptional number of homes sold last month,” Nicole Pohl, President of KWAR, said in a news release. “The previous 10-year average number of residential sales for April was 618.”

Sales break down into 484 detached homes, 111 condos, 67 semi-detached homes and 181 townhouses.

The average price for all homes was $757,906. Detached homes had an average price of $899,315 in the Kitchener-Waterloo area in April.

“We are starting to see home prices calm down in March and April compared to what was happening in January and February,” Pohl said in the release.

March 2021 was a record month for home sales in Kitchener-Waterloo. KWAR reported 993 residential sales.

Homes were on the market for an average of nine days in April 2021, compared to 19 days in April 2020 and a previous five-year average of 21 days.