Nearly 8 per cent increase to tax bill for Wilmot Township property owners

Castle Kilbride

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What are thermobaric weapons?

Known as vacuum bombs, aerosol bombs, or fuel-air explosives, thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create massive, high-temperature explosions.

Biden vows to halt Russian aggression, fight inflation

Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver