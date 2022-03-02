Nearly 8 per cent increase to tax bill for Wilmot Township property owners

Property owners in Wilmot Township will see an increase of almost 8 per cent on their tax bill this year.

Council voted Monday night to pass their 2022 budget, which included a combined levy increase of 7.73 per cent.

This includes a 2.9 per cent increase for inflation, a dedicated infrastructure levy at two per cent, and a special levy for additional services of almost three per cent.

The average residential property will see an annual increase of about $78 on the township portion of their tax bill.