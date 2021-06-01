KITCHENER -- Police in Guelph are investigating after nearly $70,000 worth of catalytic converters were stolen from buses over the weekend.

Officials said the thefts were reported to police around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Staff told police they noticed the exhaust components missing when they arrived at work at 4 a.m.

Police believe they were stolen between 10 a.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Monday.

There were 21 catalytic converters stolen in total, for a value of around $69,600.

Guelph police said there have been more than 60 catalytic converter thefts since late December and police services across the country have reported an increase in recent thefts.

Anyone with information about this theft or any others is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.