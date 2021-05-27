KITCHENER -- Guelph police say a drug trafficking investigation has led to four people being arrested and $5,850 worth of illegal substances being seized, among other items.

The investigation was started earlier this month in the area of Willow and Dawson Roads, according to officials.

Police reportedly executed a search warrant on Wednesday around 10:15 a.m. at a home of someone they believed to be a part of the trafficking operation.

Police say a 22-year-old man tried to flee out the back, but was arrested with the help of a police dog.

Three other people were found in the home and arrested as well, according to a Thursday release.

Items seized by Guelph police include:

23.46 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $4,600

9.45 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $450

4.69 grams of cocaine with a street value of $800

cell phones

a contaminated digital scale

small zip lock ‘dime’ bags used to package drugs

a knife, baseball bat and a pellet gun

$985 in cash

A 22-year-old man, 33-year-old man, 23-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old man, all from Guelph, face a number of drug related charges.

The 20-year-old man and 23-year-old woman are set to appear in court in early September, while the others were held for a bail hearing on Thursday.