Provincial police conducted a joint search warrant in Ingersoll, seizing drugs and stolen property.

It happened on Sept. 28 at an address on Frances Street.

Cocaine, hydromorphone and marijuana were seized in the search.

Police also seized various articles of suspected stolen property, including a camper trailer, three motorcycles, two bicycles and several power tools.

The total estimated value of seizures totaled $47,600.

Brittany Akworth, 28, and Terrance White, 35, both of Ingersoll, face several charges.

Police were still investigating.