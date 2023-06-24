Nearly 50 mm of rain possible in Waterloo-Wellington Saturday

Waterloo region, Wellington County, and many communities in Ontario are in for some wet conditions on Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area and is calling for heavy rain and thunderstorms to start in the afternoon.

They're expected to go into the evening and possibly bring up to 50 millimeters of rainfall to the area.

The agency is warning the rain may lead to flash flooding and for those in high risk areas to follow updates from conservation authorities.

The heavy downpour may cause pooling in roads, lead to hail and lightning, and cause outdoor activities to be unsafe.

Similar weather statements are also in affect for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, and several other communities throughout Ontario.