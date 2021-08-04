KITCHENER -- Nearly 20 per cent of Canadians would consider quitting their jobs instead of returning to the office, according to a new poll.

The study from Angus Reid found 29 per cent of people wanted to continue working from home all the time.

According to the poll, 19 per cent of people would quit or look for a new job right away if required to return to the office, 25 per cent would go back to the office but would start looking for a new position, and 39 per cent would "roll with it" and return to the office.

Mario DaCosta has been working from home since the pandemic began.

"I like it," he said. "You kind have control over your work day, which is nice."

DaCosta said his employer is working on a return-to-work plan, but he'd like to continue working remotely.

"I actually got accustomed to working from home," he said. "It's kind of nice not going to an office and I work downtown Toronto, so that helps as well, not having to drive to downtown Toronto."

Derek Wood with the Robert Half Canada Recruitment Firm said flexibility is important to employees in the future. He added most employees want a hybrid work arrangement.

"What you see in that 51 per cent people looking to go hybrid are saying there are certainly some benefits of being in the office, but have some to appreciate the benefits of working from home as well," Wood said. "I do think that has been a bit of an evolution."

Communitech in Waterloo Region said they will offer flexibility to their staff as they return to the office this fall.

"Productivity is at the same level or higher," said Simon Chan, VP of talent, academy and the future of work. "We've proven that over the last 16 months."