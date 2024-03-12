Nearly 2,900 students in Huron Perth still have outdated vaccine records
Huron Perth Public Health says nearly 2,900 students still need to update their vaccination records.
That’s down from the 5,100 reported earlier this year.
Parents are required to submit and update their child’s immunization records with public health.
In January, the school board sent letters home to parents and guardians to advise them that their records were out-of-date. Officials say those that haven’t updated or responded to the letter will now receive a call from a public health nurse.
Suspension notices will be sent out to families in April and those will go into effect on May 23.
Measles in Ontario
The push to update vaccination records has coincided with a rise in measles cases in Canada and across the globe.
The most recent infection was reported Monday in London, Ont.
On Feb. 28, health officials in Brant County confirmed a child, under the age of 10, has been diagnosed with the measles after travelling in Europe.
Cases have also been reported elsewhere in the province, along with Quebec, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
What parents need to do
Parents who received a letter from public health are asked to:
- Get your child’s immunization records from their doctor and then go to public health’s website to submit the information. You can also call 1-888-221-2133 ext. 3558.
- Contact your doctor, healthcare provider or public health to talk about your child’s missing vaccinations.
- Visit public health’s immunization clinics. You can book appointments online.
