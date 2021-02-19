KITCHENER -- Roughly two per cent of Waterloo Region's population has received both doses of the vaccine, which comes out to just under 13,000 residents.

A number of people were spaced out in a line at a clinic in Kitchener on Friday morning awaiting their shots.

Debbie Clifford tells CTV News she found out Wednesday she would be getting her first dose and arrived extra early for her appointment.

"It takes that little bit of worry away, how I affect my mom or other people should I catch the virus," she said. "I do work in a school as well, so this kind of puts that little bit of ease in my mind that I'm doing all that I can to keep myself safe, my family safe, and others around me safe."

Peter Holden, a social worker and primary caregiver, is also getting his first dose.

"I think the last month and a half of lockdown was where I felt that I really needed to see some hope and see some progress," he said.

At full capacity, Waterloo Region public health officials hope to vaccinate up to 12,000 people per day.

Meanwhile, a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Fergus opened Friday at the Centre Wellington Community Sportsplex.

Public Health says the clinic will be able to administer 500 dose per day for eligible high-risk groups.