NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visiting Waterloo Region Monday

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Waterloo Region Monday to help boost some local provincial candidates.

Singh will make three stops in Kitchener and one in Cambridge throughout the afternoon.

His schedule includes meeting at the campaign offices of Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo, Kitchener-Conestoga candidate Karen Meissner, and Cambridge candidate Marjorie Knight.

Singh will meet with both Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife and Kitchener South-Hespeler candidate Joanne Weston at the latter's office.