Fire crews were called to the scene of a natural gas leak in the Township of Wellesley on Saturday afternoon.

Six residents in a housing complex in the area were asked to leave and one business was evacuated.

Nafziger Road between Queensbush and Laurence was closed while fire crews and the gas company worked to resolve the leak.

 

 

Union Gas remained on scene at a housing complex on Nafziger Road searching for the source of the natural gas leak.

The cause of the leak is not yet known. It is not yet clear if there are any injuries at this time.

More to come.