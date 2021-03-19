KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region is set to host the under-15 Canadian soccer championship tournament in 2023.

In a Friday news release, Explore Waterloo Region says the event was originally scheduled to come to the area in 2020, but is now slated to take place from Oct. 4-9 in 2023.

“Throughout a tumultuous 2020, the local organizing committee maintained consistent dialogue with Canada Soccer to express our readiness to host the event when it was safe to do so,” said Allister Scorgie, Director of Sport Hosting, in the release. “Not only is this an incredible opportunity for our soccer community of players, coaches and officials, but an event of this stature will create significant economic impact for our partners, all of whom were hit hard during the pandemic.”

Explore Waterloo Region says the local organizing committee is working to reestablish the overall event plan.

Games are set to be held in multiple venues across the region.