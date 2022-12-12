National Service Dogs puts out urgent plea for trainers

National Service Dogs is looking for volunteers to help train service dogs. (NSD) National Service Dogs is looking for volunteers to help train service dogs. (NSD)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Research reveals how 'selfish genes' succeed

New research is providing important insights on how a dangerous selfish gene also referred to as a DNA parasite functions and survives – information that could one day help control pests like mosquitoes.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver