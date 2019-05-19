

CTV Kitchener





A national incentive by Petsmart has found its way to the Erb Street location in Waterloo for the long weekend.

National Pet Adoption Weekend features the company partnering with local humane societies in hopes of finding animals a loving family.

The Kitchener Waterloo Society and Toronto Cat Rescue are the helping hands assisting in the Erb Street adoption event.

“This weekend is to help the rescues get through a lot of animals they have excess in over the winter months,” said Waterloo store leader Nick Piekarz. “It’s also just to drive awareness about how many animals don’t have homes in just this area.”

The Toronto Cat Rescue says their friendly felines have a variety of pasts, from hoarding situations, to strays, to over population.

“You're taking them away from something bad and putting them into such a loving home,” said customer engagement leader Alicia Carter. “That's really great for both, the animal and the person.”

The Erb Street location started the weekend with 12 cats and 4 rabbits up for adoption.

“Once you are here and you see the personality of the older cats too, I really feel like the cat chooses you,” said Carter.

Piekarz says Petsmart adopt out roughly 20,000 animals across their locations.