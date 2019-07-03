Featured
Naked man seen at Long Point beach, charges pending
People walk along Long Point beach near Simcoe, Ont., Monday, Sept. 3, 2012.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 4:00PM EDT
A naked man was seen walking around the beach at Long Point just before the long weekend.
Norfolk OPP say they got the call on Friday at about 12:40 p.m.
While investigating, police found that a naked man had been seen between Thursday and Friday walking around in Long Point Provincial Park.
Park wardens found him and then called police.
Police are still investigating but say charges are pending.