

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP responded to a disturbance call on Aug. 25.

It happened at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Highway 7 at Skyway Drive, east of Guelph.

Multiple reports of a naked man running into traffic were submitted to police. He was allegedly engaging in lewd behaviours.

Police attended and found him, who fled when approached by police.

He was arrested in a nearby yard.

A 31-year-old Guelph male was held until sober. He was issued an offence for being intoxicated in a public place.