Featured
Naked man on Highway 7 arrested
An off-duty OPP officer assisted in the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 1:18PM EDT
Wellington County OPP responded to a disturbance call on Aug. 25.
It happened at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Highway 7 at Skyway Drive, east of Guelph.
Multiple reports of a naked man running into traffic were submitted to police. He was allegedly engaging in lewd behaviours.
Police attended and found him, who fled when approached by police.
He was arrested in a nearby yard.
A 31-year-old Guelph male was held until sober. He was issued an offence for being intoxicated in a public place.