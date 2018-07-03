

CTV Kitchener





A major stretch of road between Wellesley and Phillipsburg will be under construction for the remainder of the summer.

Nafziger Road between Berlett’s Road and Erb’s Road in Wilmot Township will be resurfaced beginning on July 3.

The Region of Waterloo approved a contract from Steed and Evans Limited at a council meeting on June 6 at a cost of approximately $2.3 million.

The project is being undertaken to restore the aged infrastructure that has been identified for rehabilitation.

Nafziger Road will remain open to through traffic during the construction except when surface asphalt is being applied.

The project is expected to be complete by August 31.