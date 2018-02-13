

CTV Kitchener





After ruling out food poisoning and carbon monoxide poisoning, police officers learned the real reason 10 people on a cottage trip had fallen ill.

Bruce Peninsula OPP say they were called to a cottage in the Miller Lake area early Sunday morning because some of the 10 people staying at the cottage were sick.

Police say “a few” of the people ended up in hospital.

The illnesses were traced to a marijuana-laced brownie cake which the sick cottagers had consumed.

Police say people should be careful when engaging “in the illegal and risky behaviour of consuming drugs, outside the guidance and direction of a physician.”