SHAKESPEARE -- Miniature penguin snow sculptures have been popping up in the village of Shakespeare, sparking intrigue and spreading joy in the community.

"Sometimes on the hood of a car, sometimes the ground," resident Tom Kwon said.

The tiny creatures are handcrafted by three small snow packing experts in the Hodgson family.

"People are going crazy on Facebook, posting the penguins we made," Benson Hodgson said.

Brothers Benson, Keagan and Quin started the project after surprising a neighbour with one of their creations.

"We kept doing it there and she liked them," Keagan said. "We started doing them around town."

They're using a mold to create the tiny snow birds wherever creativity strikes.

"We don't drive, we just walk, and we make them as we are at houses," Quin said.

"We put them on people's porches and they really like them," Benson said.

They've distributed around 100 penguins so far.

They plan to keep the tradition going, even though the mystery behind the penguins has been revealed.