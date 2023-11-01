'My vision will always stay strong': Embattled founder disputes claim she mishandled Indigenous group funds

The founder of an Indigenous community organization in Waterloo Region is addressing allegations she mishandled government funds.

Sheena Merling launched Gizaagi’in Healing, a youth-centred Indigenous healing group, in 2022.

Last week, the board of directors came out with a statement accusing Merling of mishandling funds.

It’s an allegation Merling flat-out refutes.

“That's why I stand here sharing my story, saying that these people… where you're getting your information is not valid,” Merling said.

In 2022, she helped spearhead the effort to install an “Every Child Matters” crosswalk in Kitchener’s Victoria Park.

Merling said that experience gave her the courage to create her own organization.

“I applied for grants with Upstream Funding, through the Region of Waterloo,” she explained. “At that moment, I didn't think I was enough. I was given the funding to start an organization to continue healings for our community.”

In total, the Gizaagi’in Healing was given approval for $145,000 in funding.

Merling said because she was on her own, the money was deposited in her name.

Her first moves were hiring Amada Trites as an executive director and creating a board of directors.

Merling said she and Trites had different visions for the organization, so Merling removed Trites as the executive director.

“Things got ugly. I trusted the journey, the money was always protected. I kept in contact with the Region of Waterloo because that is where the grant came from,” said Merling.

Currently there are three people on the Board of Directors. President Corey Powers Trites is the mother of the former Executive Director Amanda Trites. The other two members are Clinton Jameson and Myeengun Henry.

According to a release from the board of directors, the money granted in Merling’s name was never moved to an appropriate business account. In a statement they said:

“The board requested time after time, through verbal, written, and being served by a lawyer to have the money transferred and get copies of all the bank statements from said personal account so we could complete an audit.”

They added: “The Founder of Gizaagi’in Healing tried to dismantle the board. As a Board of Directors, we advised said person that is not how a governed board of a not-for-profit works, and there are legalities to follow” and “as a board, we collectively decided the responsible thing to do for the organization would be to terminate the employment of the founder.”

The statement went on to say: “To date the board still has not received any money, bank statements, or equipment purchased from said funds.”

According to Merling, this isn’t accurate. She said she was pushed out of the organization by the board.

“I trusted someone and unfortunately that partnership did not go well,” Merling explained. “I was trusting the journey, trusting those people. There was no reason that I should have questioned anything when I asked them to come with me along this journey.”

Merling said some of the money has been used to support programming and administrative resources.

CTV News asked Merling how much money was transferred, but she decline to comment.

The Region of Waterloo also declined to comment on how much money was transferred.

CTV News made multiple interviews requests with the Region of Waterloo. They provided a statement which reads: “The region will continue to work to ensure the outcomes of funding are delivered as per the contract.”

As of last week, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said no one has filed an official complaint in the matter.