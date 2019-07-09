Featured
Mustang crashes into Waterloo church sign
Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Erb Street East on Tuesday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:48PM EDT
A collision involving two vehicles in Waterloo sent one into a church sign on Tuesday.
Police say a pickup truck and a Ford Mustang collided around 6 p.m. at Erb Street East near Bridgeport Road East.
The two vehicles were left with significant damage and the Mustang was left propped against a sign for the New Apostolic Church.
Police say no one was hurt and they haven’t released any information regarding charges.