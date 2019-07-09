

CTV Kitchener





A collision involving two vehicles in Waterloo sent one into a church sign on Tuesday.

Police say a pickup truck and a Ford Mustang collided around 6 p.m. at Erb Street East near Bridgeport Road East.

The two vehicles were left with significant damage and the Mustang was left propped against a sign for the New Apostolic Church.

Police say no one was hurt and they haven’t released any information regarding charges.