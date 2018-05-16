Muslims around the world and in Waterloo Region are observing the first day of Ramadan.

The holy month is generally known for its fasting where Muslims don’t eat from sunrise to sunset.

Abdel-Fatah Osman with the Waterloo Masjid says it’s a time to think about people who may be suffering with no access to food or water.

While many people may be aware of the fasting component, local Muslims also say it’s about praying and giving.

Fauzia Baig with the Coalition of Muslim Women says Ramadan is a time to focus on simple acts of kindness.

“Really it’s about the things we often overlook through the rest of the year where we think we don’t have time to do these things,” says Baig.

The coalition is hosting an information session for members of the public to learn more about the holy month for Muslims on May 26.